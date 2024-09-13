Netlix’s mobile app will soon stop supporting iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, requiring newer OS versions to be able to receive updates and bug fixes.

The restrictions will affect iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus owners, as well as iPad Pro (1st generation) and iPad (5th generation) users — that is, all those devices that do not receive support for iOS 17 or iPadOS 17.

For some time, the owners of the above-mentioned devices will be able to use the current version of the Netflix app, but will not receive any new features. At the same time, they will continue to be able to access the service through a browser.

List of models that have lost support for the Netflix mobile app:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad Pro (1st generation)

iPad (5th generation)

Lines of code related to the upcoming changes were found in the Netflix app by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. It is not known with which update the support will be discontinued, but given that the code was spotted in the latest version, it is likely to happen soon.

Source: MacRumors