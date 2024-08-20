Netflix «Dahmer» series sequel: eerie first teaser and release date

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Netflix has released the first teaser for the sequel to the crime anthology about killers called «Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Eric Menendez».

The short video shows two men approaching a fenced mansion with guns in their hands. They go inside and head to the living room. The screen suddenly goes dark, followed by two gunshots.

Netflix has announced that the series will have its world premiere on September 19, 2024. The new season of the anthology from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the creators of «American Horror Story», will focus on a high-profile case from the 1990s.

The plot tells the story of brothers Lyle and Eric Menendez, who were convicted of their parents’ murder in 1996. According to the official synopsis, the prosecutor’s office claimed that the brothers wanted to inherit the family fortune. Instead, the defendants explained their actions by fear of years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by their parents.

The first season of the anthology «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story» was released in 2022. The lead role of the serial killer was played by Evan Peters, who received a «Golden Globe» for it. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the series received 82% of viewer approval on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

In the new season, the Menendez brothers will be played by Nicolas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, and their parents will be played by Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny. The cast also includes Nathan Lane, Erie Graynor, Leslie Grossman and Dallas Roberts.

Source: Gamesradar

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.