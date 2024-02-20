Netflix posted on YouTube full version «Nimona» — Oscar nominees 2024

The full version of the acclaimed animated film «Nimona» / Nimona (10+) by Annapurna Pictures, who this year received an Oscar nomination in the relevant category now available for free on the online cinema’s YouTube channel — including in Ukraine.

The fantasy animated film about a werewolf girl and a knight, voiced by Chloe Moretz and Riz Ahmed, is available for viewing only in the original voice acting and with English subtitles. This time, there are no versions with Ukrainian dubbing or even subtitles. The movie is — 99 minutes long, and the maximum resolution available on YouTube is — 1080p.

*Nimona is based on the comic book of the same name, created by cartoonist ND Stevenson. In the story, the knight Ballyster Blackheart is accused of a heinous crime. In order to prove his innocence, he teams up with a werewolf girl, Nimona, who can transform into any animal.

At one time, the cartoon went through a real production hell that lasted 7 years (it was originally planned to be released in 2020) — after the takeover by 21st Century Fox, Disney management stopped production because of the LGBT theme, after which it was postponed several times before being canceled due to the closure of «Blue Sky Studios» (a former subsidiary of 20th Century Studios) in April 2021. Eventually, Annapurna Pictures bought the rights and revived the project, and DNEG Animation took over the animation to finish the cartoon for release on Netflix, where «Nimona» is available from June 30, 2023 — with full Ukrainian dubbing.

Despite all this, «Nimona» received generally favorable reviews from both critics and audiences — on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes it has 93% «freshness» based on 100 critics’ reviews and 91% (based on 2500+ ratings) from viewers, and on Metacritic — 75% (based on 17 critics’ reviews) and 7.3 points out of 10 (based on 159 audience ratings).

Trailer

Full version of the cartoon «Nimona»