Netflix mythical comedy series «Kaos» with Jeff Goldblum canceled after first season

Netflix has canceled the comedy series based on Greek mythology «Kaos», which premiered on August 29. Jeff Goldblum will no longer be Zeus.

In a modern setting, Zeus chains Prometheus after unauthorized interference in the divine rule. Prometheus tries to overthrow Zeus with the help of three people, Eurydice, Ariadne and Keneas. The script was written by Charlie Covell («The End of the F***ing World»).

The series spent four weeks in the Top 10 of the Netflix charts after its release, but did not gather a significant audience during this time. In the second week of its availability, it was ranked third on the English-language TV chart, and its maximum number of views reached only 5.9 million.

Critics criticized the series for not living up to its ambitions, for having too many separate storylines, and for having gods who hardly ever use divine powers. Not every viewer will be interested in the petty squabbles of the latter.

The cast of «Kaos» includes Janet McTeer as Hera, Aurora Perrineau as Eurydice, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Raki Ayola as Persephone, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Leila Farzad as Ariadne, Nabhan Rizwan as Dionysus, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Stephen Dillane as Prometheus, and others.

Source: Variety