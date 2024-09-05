Netflix series sequel «Dahmer»: eerie trailer reveals the story of the Menendez brothers

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Netflix has presented the first full trailer for the series «Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Eric Menendez», which continues the crime anthology after the resounding success of «Dahmer».

The streaming giant Netflix is expanding the universe of its crime dramas by presenting a trailer for the new season of the anthology «Monsters». This time, the creators focused on the high-profile case of the Menendez brothers, who killed their parents in 1996 for the sake of a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The trailer of the new series impresses with its intensity and toughness. Viewers will see the strict upbringing of Jose’s father and the brothers’ emotional confessions of murder. The older brother Lyle is the initiator of the crime, while Eric suffers from guilt.

The new season stars Nicolas Alexander Chavez (Lyle), Cooper Koch (Eric), Javier Bardem (Jose) and Chloe Sevigny (Kitty). The cast also includes Ari Graynor as lawyer Leslie Abramson, Leslie Grossman as the brothers’ psychologist’s mistress, and Nathan Lane as journalist Dominic Dunn.

Trailer

The first season anthology series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, became a record-breaker in terms of views on Netflix and received prestigious awards. Evan Peters won a «Golden Globe» for Best Actor in a Miniseries, and Niecy Nash won a «Emmy» for Best Supporting Actress.

The premiere of «Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez» is scheduled to premiere on September 19, 2024 on the platform Netflix.

