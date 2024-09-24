New footage from the series «Dune: The Prophecy» — Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart and Mark Strong as Emperor Corrino

Entertainment Weekly website suggested a new look at the upcoming series «Dune: The Prophecy», which will show the story of the formation of the mystical order of the Bené Gesserit.

The series is set 10,000 years before the events of «Dune» and tells the story of two women, sisters Valerie (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams), who become the driving force behind the growing popularity of the Bene Gesserit.

In «Dune: The Prophecy» the Harkonnens have not yet gained a powerful monopoly on Arrakis spices, but are recovering from the events of a galactic war that branded them as cowards and traitors.

«We will see how it all started. Valja Harkonnen — is a woman who has lost her status and dreams of restoring her family’s power to obsession», — says showrunner Alison Schapker. «It’s not so much a coming-of-age story as it is a story about a woman coming to power from the Harkonnens’ point of view».

Frank Herbert wrote a total of five sequel novels «Dunes» (The first of these, «Messiah», is already in the works of Denis Villeneuve), while his son Brian, together with Kevin J. Anderson, created a separate series of prequels after the writer’s death — including «The Order of the Dune Sisters», which formed the basis of the series «Dune: The Prophecy».

Shapker emphasized that the film adaptation used a creative approach, where, along with the main text, it will tell about the events that took place 30 years after the events in the book.

«I believe we’ve found the best of both worlds,» says Schapker. «The Order of the Sisters of the Dune was our main text, but we are also telling a story that takes place 30 years after the events in the book. We have room to develop our characters and tell Vali Harkonnen’s story in different timelines».

Among the other iconic characters in the series are Emperor Giavicco Corrino (Mark Strong), swordmaster Ceyran Atrid (Chris Mason), and the mysterious Desmond Garth, who played by Travis Fimmel.

The premiere of the series «Dune: The Prophecy» is scheduled for November.

We remind you that the series was originally announced under the title «Dune: Sisterhood» (later updated to «Dune: The Prophecy») and has gone a long way to the screen with numerous showrunner changes and creative reboots. In November 2022, Diane Ademu-John stopped working as a co-author of the seriesbut remained as an executive producer, and in 2023The following left the projectdirected by Johan Renk («Chernobyl») and starring actress Shirley Henderson.