A cameo character «Dune: Part Two» will play a significant role in the third movie

Director Denis Villeneuve spoke about an important character in the movie based on the book by Frank Herbert «Dune: The Messiah». She had only a small cameo in the second film.

The director says that Alia, Ani Taylor-Joy’s character, will have a more significant role in the third «Dune». Unlike in Herbert’s works, Paul’s little sister Atrida did not appear in the events of the first two films and was not even born yet The actress’ cameo is connected to Paul’s visions about the future, and she learns about current events in her mother’s womb.

Previously, Villeneuve said: «Filming with Anya in Africa was something more than magical.Her generosity, candor and passion truly touched me. I can’t wait to get back with her on Arrakis». According to Taylor-Joy, she met the director before she flew to Australia remove «Furiosa» and assured him that she would be able to make it, to visit Australia and Abu Dhabi to get a short scene in the movie.

«Anya became Alia as soon as I met her. In fact, I realized after the fact that she had always been Alia. Anya feels out of this world, as if she belongs to some other dimension, one step into a dream», — says Vilniov.

Alia, who became a superperson in Jessica’s belly, will play a more prominent role in «Dune: Messiah». By the time of the events, she will have become an influential figure and wield considerable political power. Her actions and decisions will have dramatic consequences, making her one of the main characters in the movie. Accordingly, this will affect the screen time.

Denis Villeneuve is working on his third film «Dune» just a few months after the release of the second part. The film has not yet received a release date, but Warner Bros. released a schedule in June according to which the director’s next film will be released on December 18, 2026. It is not known whether this is the third «Dune», as the Canadian director has previously said that he would prefer to work on something else before that.

Sources: GameRant, Variety