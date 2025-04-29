New footage of the detective «Knives Out 3» from Netflix — Benoit Blanc in style and in the cemetery

Netflix published a new shot of the detective trilogy «Knives Out», subtitled «Wake Up Dead» — Benoît Blanc takes on a new, but even more eerie case (given that the premiere is scheduled for Halloween).

Daniel Craig’s Blanc looks a bit different in this shot than in the previous two films — he’s older, but now more stylish and wears his hair longer. The character is leaning against a tree in a brooding mood somewhere in a cemetery (quite expected, given the title of the film) located in the middle of the forest.

The «Knives Out» series started in 2019 with Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and many more A-listers. The film had a successful run, grossing $312 million worldwide despite being released during the pandemic, and was expected to lead to a sequel with the subtitle «Glass Onions». In the second case, the distribution was limited with priority given to Netflix screenings, to the great expense of the lead actor, and grossed only $13 million.

The film «Wake Up Dead» has no official synopsis yet, but screenwriter Rian Johnson hinted that Benoît Blanc will take on the «most dangerous case» in his life. The detective’s cast this time includes Kaley Spaney («Alien: Romulus»), Josh O’Connor («The Crown»), Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington and others.

Earlier, Netflix showed a shot of Blanc and O’Connor’s character in church:

This is the third time Johnson has taken on the role of director and written a screenplay. On August 17, 2024, he published posted a picture from the cemetery with a sign «Please be careful of the graves» on his Instagram, signaling the end of the filming.

The full movie trailer «Knives Out: Wake the Dead» is expected on May 31st — at the Netflix Tudum event, while the premiere is tentatively set for the end of October 2025.