«Knives Out 3»: the Marvel star (the real one) talks about his role

Thanos actor Josh Brolin will play the role of Thanos in «Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery» the role he had dreamed of before. He probably prayed hard to get it.

Josh had said earlier that he wanted to play a priest. To his surprise, he was offered this role in a well-known detective franchise that will soon become a trilogy. In addition to telling about this case, the actor praised the director of «Knives Out» in Total Film magazine.

«Rian [Johnson] is probably my new favorite director. It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. The cast is incredible. I play a priest. My wife reminded me… She said: «Do you remember a year ago you said you wanted to play a priest?»

But Brolin’s next film will be the comedy action movie «Brothers», where he plays the role of a reformed criminal whose attempt to live an honest life is threatened by his reunion with his twin brother, played by Peter Dinklage. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 17.

In «Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery» Josh Brolin will play together with a star-studded cast The cast includes Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Josh O’Connor, Kerry Washington, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church. Daniel Craig, this time with slightly longer hair, plays detective Benoît Blanc (when you want to write «the main character», but in these wonderful films the detective was not the main character).

The new movie will be released in theaters and on Netflix in 2025. According to rumors, «Knives Out 3» will cost $210 million — 5 times the size of the first movie.