New hand: Ukrainian bionic prostheses Esper Hand allow to use a soldering iron and assemble drones — video by the Ministry of Digital Transformation

Wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Mykola received a Ukrainian-made Esper Hand bionic prosthesis after treatment in the United States, which allowed him to join the drone assembly program at home. Video of the man at work, published Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

In the video, the fighter skillfully holds and uses a soldering iron, picks up small parts with his new arm and performs other precise actions. The prosthesis functions almost exactly like a normal limb and allows him to do such precise work as assembling a drone. A special feature of the Esper Hand is its learning capability. Over time, the prosthesis’ control improves, and it reacts more skillfully to actions.

Before the full-scale invasion, Mykola was an ordinary electrician, repairing power banks, lamps and other household appliances. A smart prosthesis allowed him to return to his usual work after his injury, but now he assembles drones.

At the front, Mykola was a spotter and later an artillery gunner in the 79th Air Assault Brigade. He fought in the Donetsk sector until he was wounded. A five-hour delay in evacuation resulted in the amputation of his limb in January 2023.