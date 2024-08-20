New trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — world exploration and bloody battles

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Warhorse Studios presented a new gameplay trailer for the sequel to the popular role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which showed an open world and realistic sword fights.

The developers have kept the realistic combat system from the first part. Players will be able to deflect blows, block attacks, and deliver precise sword strikes. The game also features crossbows for long-range combat. However, the creators warn that the enemies will not cower before the player and will not give up easily.

The trailer showed amazing landscapes that the protagonist, Henry, will travel through on horseback. Players will be able to explore the open world, enjoying the picturesque landscapes of medieval Bohemia.

Warhorse Studios announced the release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on February 11, 2025. The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam).

The price of the basic edition is Steam — 1599₴, Gold Edition — 2132₴.

Fans of the series will be able to see more gameplay on August 21. The developers promise to show a 25-minute trailer «with almost no glues». On the same day, the studio will present a collector’s edition of the game and publish the first impressions of the press and content makers.

Source: Gamingbolt

