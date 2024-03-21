New Xbox developer kit spotted on Korean regulator’s website — some new console to be released this year

Microsoft is working on an updated version of the Xbox game console. The South Korean Radio Research Agency (RRA) recently certified the new Xbox Development Kit (XDK) for testing. As a rule, such certifications precede the launch of a new product several months in advance. In the case of the Xbox 360, the certification came only a month before its release.

국립전파연구원, 3월 18일 MS XDK Console 인증통과 (출처 : XBOX 정보 카페 | 네이버 카페) https://t.co/c3VmTd1n7R Microsoft’s new Xbox Dev Kit (XDK) console was certified by the National Radio Research Agency in Korea today.

This means that you can use the device in Korea.

It is… pic.twitter.com/jZAuYlynV4 — Xbox News for Koreans 🇰🇷 – 네이버 Xbox 정보 카페 (@KoreaXboxnews) March 18, 2024

RRA database with links to XDK updates

XDK console, model name: 2089 (2024.03.18, new)

XDK console, model name: 1881 (11.06.2020)

Xbox 360 game development console, model name: Xbox 360 XDK (2005.10.18)

Despite a lot of speculation, it is not known what kind of console it might be. Various sources and leaks suggest an updated Xbox Series X in all-white color with no disk support or a rumored portable version of the Xbox. It could also be an all-digital Xbox Series X or even an Xbox Series Pro. Only the codename of the new device is known — Xbox Series X «Brooklyn». However, Microsoft is unlikely to announce a new generation console. According to the company, it should be expected no earlier than 2026.

The last time Xbox vice president Sarah Bond officially commented on the hardware update was in February: «There are some exciting things coming to the hardware that we’re going to share at this year’s holiday season». The photo above is the current version of XDK. it is not known what the new kit or the new console will look like.

Sources: Videocardz, Windows Central