No compensation. ChatGPT’s expansion forces Chegg.com’s education platform to layoffs in Ukraine

The American educational platform Chegg.com is conducting massive layoffs. In particular, Ukrainian specialists have been laid off. About it reported DOU-related telegram channel «Overheard in IT».

«It turns out that Chegg also had employees in Ukraine (we didn’t know). The team was about 25 people. Some of them worked through outstaffing, others had direct contracts. Half of them were developers, and there were also account executives, devops, QA, and support», — the statement said.

In particular, 10 people will be laid off in Ukraine. According to the sources, they will be laid off without compensation and with a one-month period to find a job.

The layoffs are reportedly due to a drop in the company’s shares.

New York Post reported about the layoffs at Chegg.com back in June. This came a few weeks after the company’s CEO Dan Rosensweig admitted that ChatGPT was destroying the company’s business as more students were using AI to help with homework.

«Since March, we have seen a significant increase in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe that this is having an impact on the growth of our new customers,» he stated.

It was for the reasons mentioned above that Chegg.com started working with OpenAI. Together, they created their own AI chatbot called CheggMate.

We sent a request to Chegg.com for additional information, but didn’t receive it at the time of writing.

Help Highload. Chegg.com is an American educational services company. It was founded in 2005. The headquarters is located in Santa Clara, California. It offers digital and physical textbooks for rent, online tutoring, and other services for students.

In 2023, it had 7.7 million users. Chegg.com’s revenue amounted to $716.3 million, which is 6.5% less than in 2022.