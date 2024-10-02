No Yasuke: Assassin’s Creed Shadows originally had a Japanese samurai

The hero of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the Afro-Japanese samurai Yasuke, causes not only discontent among fans but also Japanese indignation. But initially there was none.

After the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft faced a serious negative reaction due to attitude to history. All this is happening against the backdrop of not very successful other games company. YouTuber ENDYMIONtv claims that the scandal might not have happened: Yasuke was not originally planned for the game, the hero was a Japanese man.

The blogger claims to have talked to Ubisoft representatives about Assassin’s Creed Shadows. From them, he learned that the protagonist was a male Japanese. Another statement by ENDYMIONtv — the game may not to be released on February 14.

«My source told me they heard that February 2025 was just a stub date. … There was indeed a Japanese male hero with his own completed art and even animation at first»

If this rumor is true, Ubisoft has indeed replaced a Japanese man with a black man, then the company could be in for an even bigger scandal. The fact is that its CEO recently stated that Ubisoft does not aim to impose any specific «agenda», but a similar replacement suggests otherwise.

As for the release postponement, the company can probably postpone Assassin’s Creed Shadows until the second quarter of 2025.

Source: Tech4Games