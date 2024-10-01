Sales of Star Wars Outlaws are not impressive: 1 million copies in a month

Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws game a month after release dispersed with a circulation of only one million copies worldwide, which turned out to be significantly lower expectations developers.

For comparison, Assassin’s Creed Mirageanother Ubisoft game, sold five million copies in three months after its release. This shows how much lower the sales of Star Wars Outlaws were.

The low sales are explained by several factors. Although the early trailers and demonstrations games impressed players with the opportunity to explore a huge open world as a new character with an original story, enthusiasm began to wane closer to the release Gameplay videosreleased shortly before the launch, failed to generate the expected excitement among fans.

The situation with Star Wars Outlaws also affected other Ubisoft projects. In particular, the company postponed the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows from November 2024 to February 2025, partly due to the unsatisfactory results of Star Wars Outlaws.

After the game’s release, interest in it on social media and streaming platforms quickly waned. Instead, many videos appeared that demonstrated flawed stealth mechanics and various bugs. Although Ubisoft quickly released patches to fix these problems, the game’s reputation has already suffered.

Source: Insider-gaming