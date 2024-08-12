OnePlus Ace 5 features a ceramic body, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and 6000 mAh battery

This year, OnePlus is expected to launch a new series of Ace 5 smartphones. It will consist of at least two models: OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro. Thanks to insiders, we can already learn a lot about these devices.

Earlier this year, the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone was announced, which received a glass back panel for all body color options. The Chinese company has decided to use a different material for the OnePlus Ace 5 series – ceramic. This was reported by Wisdom insider Pikachu.

He also notes that the new smartphone will have a battery with a capacity of approximately 6000 mAh. The device will support fast charging with a capacity of 100 W. Like its predecessor, the Ace 5 will not support wireless charging.

Among other things, a 6.78-inch OLED display with curved edges is mentioned. The 8T LTPO panel will provide a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

OnePlus Ace 5 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. A 50-megapixel triple camera is also reported. The device is expected to run OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to compete with the Redmi K80, which is also expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Both series should hit the market later this year.

