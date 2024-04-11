OPPO Reno11 F 5G with Dimensity 7050 SoC and «bezel-less» display released in Ukraine for UAH 18 thousand

OPPO AED Ukraine has presented a new OPPO Reno11 F 5G smartphone in Ukraine. This device is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2412×1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The peak brightness is 1100 nits. The screen has thin bezels (1.47 mm) and occupies 93.4% of the front panel surface.

OPPO Reno11 F 5G smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS3.1 storage. It supports the installation of a memory card. The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and support for 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charging technology. The included charger can charge the smartphone up to 30% in 10 minutes and up to 100% in 48 minutes. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 14.

The novelty has a triple camera on the rear panel. The main module is based on a 64-megapixel OV64B sensor and a lens with an 81° viewing angle and f/1.7 aperture. Users also have access to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module (f/2.2, 112° angle of view) and a 2-megapixel macro module (f/2.4, 89° angle of view). The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G is IP65-rated for dust and moisture protection. The device measures 161.6 x 74.7 x 7.54 mm and weighs 177 g. The manufacturer pays attention to the design of the novelty. In Ocean Blue color, the smartphone has a Magnetic Particle Design with shimmering waves and a glass surface. In Palm Green, the back cover of the smartphone combines emerald and deep green tones with subtle sparkles. At the same time, the Sunshine Ring reflects light.

In Ukraine, the new OPPO Reno11 F 5G smartphone can be purchased at a price of UAH 17,999. For the period of the sales launch from 12.04.2024 to 21.04.2024, ORRO offers a cashback of UAH 2000 for gifts.