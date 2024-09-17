Pagers of Mass Destruction: Thousands of communication devices exploded in Lebanon by members of «Hezbollah»

Today, on September 17, a mysterious massive series of communications bombings hit «Hezbollah» activists across Lebanon. By data As of the evening, 9 people were killed and 2750 injured.

According to the sources, the explosive pagers belonged to a new batch that the organization received in recent days. Some operatives reportedly noticed the devices heating up and threw them away before they detonated. The exact cause of the explosions remains unclear, as they spread to several areas of Lebanon where «Hezbollah» has a significant presence. Israel refused to comment on the incident. The web is full of videos of the explosions, which are brutal.

Lebanon’s internal security forces confirmed that wireless communication devices exploded in various parts of the country, with a particular concentration in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of «Hezbollah». The security service urged residents to keep roads clear for ambulances transporting the injured to medical facilities. Serious injuries and fatalities have been reported.

Medical personnel have also started throwing away their pagers for fear of a second wave of explosions, and authorities continue to investigate the causes of the blasts. An anonymous Hezbollah official said that the explosion of the pagers is the «largest security breach» that the group has suffered since the beginning of the Israeli-Hamas war.

According to media reports, in recent months, Hezbollah «fighters have been banned from using cell phones to avoid surveillance by Israeli intelligence services. So they began to use pagers and other outdated means of communication on a large scale.

Sources: Yeshiva World News, Al Jazeera, Reuters