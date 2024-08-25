«Palianitsa» ─ Ukraine’s new weapon to destroy Russian airfields

In recent days, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly mentioned the Ukrainian drone missile «Palianytsia». During the Independence Day celebrations, he said that the Ukrainian military had struck the enemy for the first time using «Palianytsia». And today, on the Zelenskiy/Official Telegram channel a video has appeareddedicated to the latest Ukrainian development.

The video notes that over the two and a half years of full-scale war, Russia has fired more than 43,000 missiles of various types and anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine. To effectively counter this, it is necessary to destroy the carriers of these weapons — Russian aircraft at military airfields. Since the Ukrainian Armed Forces are limited in their ability to use long-range weapons from allies on military targets deep inside Russia, Ukraine has launched a grant program for private missile projects and taken other measures to stimulate the missile industry.

These actions resulted in the creation of the Ukrainian long-range drone missile «Palianytsia». It took a year and a half to develop. Most of the information about this weapon is classified, such as its range, warhead, and the number of units produced.

However, it is reported that 20 Russian military airfields are within range of the drone missile. «Palianitsa» is launched from a ground platform. The missile is equipped with a turbojet engine. It is also important that the cost of the Ukrainian drone missile is much lower than its analogues.

Work is currently underway to reduce the cost and increase the production of such missiles. Their massive use will allow to destroy the offensive potential of the aggressor and save lives of Ukrainians.