Pilet Pocket PC on Raspberry Pi supports external keyboard and AI module

The Raspberry Pi is well suited for building portable PCs: it is small, supports external devices, and can be designed into a compact case. Soulcircuit’s development team has created a portable PC based on Raspberry Pi 5 modular pocket PC Pilet.

This is a full-fledged portable device, and an external keyboard module with a joystick has been created for it. However, work on the PC is still ongoing, so it is not known exactly what the final assembly will look like. Currently, Soulcircuit has assembled an engineering sample with plans to create a device for less than $200.

The PC-based Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by two 8000 mAh batteries and has a battery life of about 7 hours. The Pilet has a metal back cover and a fan for better heat transfer. It supports an NVMe SSD and a Hailo-8L module with AI capabilities.

In the video and photos, Pilet runs on the Raspberry Pi OS, but supports other distributions. There is not much information available yet: the official website Soulcircuit offers a software manual and a hardware manual, as well as a module manual, but there are no documents available at the links yet.

Source: Tom’s Hardware