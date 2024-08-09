Pixel 9 Pro XL: Tensor G4 chip, 6.8-inch display, periscope camera, and price from $1100

There are still a few days left before the official presentation of Google’s Pixel 9 smartphones. And thanks to new leaks, we can already find out the full specifications of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL model.

To begin with, the Pixel 9 series will break with tradition and come with the current version of Android 14 out of the box instead of introducing the next version of the OS. This is a consequence of the postponement of the presentation a few months earlier. Pixel 8 phones were released in November.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone (like the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro) will feature Google’s Tensor G4 chipset combined with the Titan M2 security chip. The device will have 16 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in the basic version. The top configuration will have 1 TB of storage. Previous leaks claimed that the battery has a capacity of 5060 mAh and supports 45W fast charging.

Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2992×1344 pixels and a brightness of up to 3000 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and has a round hole for the front camera. The selfie camera has a 42-megapixel sensor. The camera on the back is triple. The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel main module with an f/1.68 lens and OIS, a 48-megapixel periscopic telephoto module with 5x zoom, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with a viewing angle of 123 degrees.

The phone will have Gemini AI features. Pixel Studio will use AI to create images. Reimagine will turn an object in a photo into something else, for example, a road into a river (as in the example in the images). The AI-powered Weather app will provide summaries and clothing tips. Users will also be able to search for specific screenshots in the gallery using natural language prompts.

The presentation of Google Pixel 9 smartphones is scheduled for August 13. According to the available information, the price of Pixel 9 Pro XL will start at $1100 for the basic configuration with 128 GB of storage.

Source: gsmarena