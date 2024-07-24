POCO created Deadpoolphone — a limited edition smartphone for Marvel fans

POCO is working on a limited edition smartphone in collaboration with Marvel Studios. The device will be dedicated to the upcoming release of the movie «Deadpool and Wolverine» in theaters. Although there is no official information about this smartphone yet, an insider has already published an image of the device in the style of Deadpool in X.

The image shows a limited edition POCO smartphone in red with a leather-textured back panel. It looks like the signature scarlet color of Deadpool’s costume. The LED flash has a superhero symbol. On the right side of the panel, under the POCO brand, there is a yellow text «special limited edition». You can also see the blade of Deadpool’s katana below the camera sensors.

The upcoming POCO device is expected to go on sale in an individual box and complete with stickers, a keychain, etc. The smartphone may also have a specially customized user interface in line with the movie’s theme. The announcement is likely to take place on July 26 (the day of the global release of movie «Deadpool and Wolverine»), and sales will start in early August.

Judging by the location of the camera on the limited edition smartphone, it looks like it’s a POCO F6. It was spotted in the HyperOS database back in April. POCO F6 is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a dual main camera with 50MP and 8MP sensors. The device contains a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

The POCO smartphone is not the only device dedicated to Deadpool. RecentlyMicrosoft releases gamepad with «perfect buttocks» character.

Source: gizmochina