Postal workers from Ternopil stole UAVs from military parcels — for resale «earned» ₴6 million

Kateryna Danshyna

Postal workers from Ternopil stole UAVs from military parcels — for resale «earned» ₴6 million

Employees of one of the Ukrainian postal services decided to «make some money» by selling stolen UAVs — drones were stolen simply from parcels intended for the military.

The police have detained four people involved residents of Ternopil region. Searches of residences and vehicles were conducted; 15 mobile phones, computer equipment, bank cards and documents were seized.

Law enforcement also found correspondence and draft records confirming the illegal activities of the detainees. The men reportedly resold the UAVs stolen from the parcels via the Internet using crypto wallets — and «earned» about UAH 6 million on this

The name of the postal service is not mentioned in the report.

The detainees were notified of suspicion of misappropriation of property through abuse of office on a large scale. They face up to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

For now, the court has ordered the defendants to be placed under nightly house arrest. Other people involved in the scheme are wanted.

Source: Cyber police

