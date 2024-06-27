Python and C++ — in the top by the number of offers on the IT market

Python and C++ developers have the most offers on the IT market now. We are talking about specialists with 7+ years of experience.

This was reported by from statistics an anonymous job search service Djinni.

Among the categories of developers with 7+ years of experience, Fullstack and React.js are the most actively sought after.

Python and C++ are followed by Node.js, Golang, React.js, PHP, Fullstack, and Ruby in terms of the number of offers received by candidates.

The smallest gap between responses and offers is observed among candidates with 1 to 3 and 3 to 5 years of experience.

Sample — candidates who have activated or raised their profile in the search in the last 14 days and notifications to them. Categories — only those with at least 10 candidates.

You can familiarize yourself with the situation in your category at the link:

click on any column to select the experience for the tables

clicking on any category in the table changes the graph below for the selected category.

It should be noted that in the first quarter of 2024, the labor market pleased job seekers with record hiring, reduced competition, and an increase in the number of vacancies.

As of the beginning of April, the number of online vacancies on Djinni was almost 7,600. This is the highest number since July. Even in November, before the seasonal decline in December, there were less than 7,000.