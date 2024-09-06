Qualcomm will release Snapdragon processors for desktops — they will be announced this fall

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has confirmed Snapdragon processors for desktops. They will be presented at the company’s next conference.

This is not the first such statement by Amon, he talked about different PC formats back in June. Qualcomm also confirmed the compatibility of processors with discrete graphics cards. On presentation of the octa-core Snapdragon X Plus Cristiano Amon answered the question about the possibility of creating a Snapdragon chip for desktop PCs in the affirmative:

«The first thing we did was launch the X Elite. Then we launched X Plus and a 10-core processor. Today, we are launching the 8-core Plus processor to differentiate our pricing. You’ll see us with many designs on desktops, mini PCs, and eventually, you won’t be surprised that we’re still thinking about a high-performance desktop. We are on this journey. Like I said, we’re here to stay».

The Qualcomm CEO also hinted at closer cooperation with Chromebooks, which Google’s John Solomon talked about back in June. Amon also promised that he would provide more details at an investor conference in November, where he will talk about the future of the Snapdragon platform. «Tune in in November,» Amon said.

The company is quite optimistic about the success of the platform for computers, despite problems with software compatibility and still too high prices. Earlier, Cristiano Amon spoke about 50% of PCs on ARM in five years. But at AMD and especially Intel does not sleep either and already offer processors that meet modern challenges.

Source: PC World