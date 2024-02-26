R5 E-Tech — Renault’s new electric car with a wicker baguette basket for €25,000. This is a remake of the classic model

Renault SA’s R5 E-Tech electric city car is relying on price and technological offerings, such as a digital voice assistant, to compete for the mass European market with Chinese rivals.

The Renault 5 E-Tech, priced at around 25,000 euros, is the first to be built on the new electric vehicle platform, which aims to cut costs and attract «economical» consumers. The new version of the classic 1970s coupe is capable of driving 400 km on a single charge.

R5 will be delivered in September, transmits Bloomberg. It will compete with the €23,300 electric Citroën ë-C3 produced by rival Stellantis NV. This car is a key step in Renault’s ongoing reforms under CEO Luca de Maio, which are cutting ties with partner Nissan Motor Co. and discontinuing production of cars with internal combustion engines.

In addition to the price and software, the company has added some special features to the R5 E-Tech, such as a wicker baguette basket, and battery assembly and production in France.

The new platform has already helped cut model development time by a quarter. De Meo is also in talks with potential partners such as Volkswagen AG to collaborate on developing the foundations for further cost reductions as the industry seeks to hold its own against companies such as BYD and the price war launched by Tesla.

For the R5, whose batteries will be produced in France from the middle of next year, 85% of the car will be made from recycled materials recyclable and its batteries can be repaired. It has also been equipped with a bidirectional charger to feed electricity back into the grid. Such measures can help reduce the cost of operating the vehicle, as electric vehicles have not yet met expectations of low operating costs.