«Rebel Moon. Part 2»: did Ed Skrein’s character really die? This will be shown in the director’s cut

As you know, in the first part of Zack Snyder’s «Rebel Moon», Admiral Atticus Noble died, but not really — «brought him home, he turned out to be alive». Theoretically, nothing prevents Zack Snyder from repeating this number again, so Collider asked actor Ed Skrein what really happened to his character.

«He’s dead… I think in the extended version it will be clearer, because they will be able to show the consequences of what happened to him. So, yes, he is dead. He disappeared» — answered Scrane.

Both Rebel Moon films are expected to receive director’s cut versions that will be released on Netflix in 2024. Not only will the films be longer and contain more material, but they will also be rated R, as opposed to PG-13 in the existing versions.

So, if Snyder continues to expand the franchise, the sequels will need a new villain to confront Corey. Regent Belisarius is the main antagonist of the franchise — he came to rule the Mother World after the assassination of the royal family. In both films, he appeared only in the main character’s memories.

But it is unlikely that the «final boss» will personally confront her in the future. Zack Snyder «swung» to make six filmsSo the next installment will almost certainly not be the last, and the main villain will send someone to fight for him again.

The finale of the second «Rebel Moon» announces the third movie, about the search for Princess Issa — General Titus says that she is still alive (yes, the director is not very original, another character who was thought to be dead turns out to be alive). Obviously, both sides of the conflict will seek to find her, and they will interfere with each other in this.