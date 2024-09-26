Record sales of new cars: Ukrainians spent UAH 15 billion in August

Recently was reportedreported that the Ukrainian automotive market experienced a real boom in August. Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine increased by 40% to 8.1 thousand units, a record high for new car sales over the past 32 months.

Such a jump in sales can be estimated not only quantitatively but also in monetary terms. Thus, in August, Ukrainians spent almost UAH 15 billion on the purchase of new passenger cars. This is 45% more than in August 2023 and 28% more than in the previous month.

About half of this amount was spent on cars of just five brands. Moreover, if in quantitative terms, the leader in August was the RENAULT Duster modelIn monetary terms, the manufacturer of this car was not among the top 5 who received the most money from Ukrainians:

Top 5 automakers by revenue in Ukraine in August:

BMW – over UAH 2.149 billion. TOYOTA – UAH 2.142 billion. MERCEDES-BENZ – UAH 1.2 billion. VOLKSWAGEN – UAH 948 million. AUDI – UAH 752 million.

The top 10 brands of new cars that collected the most money from Ukrainians in August also included SKODA, LAND ROVER, RENAULT, LEXUS, and NISSAN.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has sold a total of UAH 82.4 billion worth of new passenger cars, which is 23% more than in the same period in 2023.

Source: Ukravtoprom