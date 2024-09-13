Replacing the screen in the three-fold HUAWEI Mate XT will cost like a new iPhone 16 Pro Max

HUAWEI Mate XT Ultimate Design — is the world’s first triple-folding smartphone that will be available at an incredible price of $2800.

HUAWEI published documentation with the cost of spare parts for the Mate XT, and only the replacement of the OLED screen here will cost $1100 — this actually reaches 50% of the initial cost of the smartphone itself and is almost equal to the price of the brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB.

This price is provided if you agree to have the damaged screen repaired by HUAWEI free of charge, but if you refuse the offer, a new screen will cost almost $1400.

The company also sells screen replacement insurance plans that start at $490 for one screen replacement during the first year after purchasing the Mate XT.

For comparison, the repair of the folding internal screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which includes replacing the OLED panel, its metal frame, and the phone’s battery, is reduced to $200 for the first time; while Google, in partnership with iFixit, sells a replacement folding screen for the Pixel Fold for $900 as part of a kit that also includes new batteries.

Other parts for the HUAWEI Mate XT are somewhat cheaper: a battery replacement will cost $70, and cameras range from $38 to $107. Although the motherboard costing $1280 can still compete with the screen replacement.

Source: The Verge