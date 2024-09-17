Reserve+ saved a Volyn resident from a fine of UAH 17,000 — the TCC resolution was invalidated in court

A person liable for military service from Volyn managed to appeal a fine from the local military registration and enlistment office for allegedly violating the rules of military registration, as he had previously updated his data through Reserve+In the courtroom business it is noted that a lieutenant colonel of the TCC imposed a fine of UAH 17,000 on a Volyn resident when he arrived at the center to obtain a military registration document. The inspection revealed that the man had not been registered since November 2011 without «valid reasons».

At the same time, the court considered an extract from the Reserve+ application, which stated that the Volyn resident had passed the military qualification examination and was found unfit for service in peacetime and partially fit for service in wartime. The case file also contains a certificate of registration with the of the recruiting station of Ratniv district, Volyn region, and registration from January 11, 2010

Since then, the man has not changed his place of residence and has not received any calls to the TCC to register military registration documents.

He also fulfilled the necessary conditions of the law on mobilization and updated his data within the time limit specified in the document through the application Reserve+. According to the program, the man has been registered with the military since July 15, 2024

The TCC representatives failed to provide convincing arguments for the fine, so the court overturned the decision.

Source: dev.ua