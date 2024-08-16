«Reserve+» will allow you to check the validity of summonses from the TCC

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the conscription procedure to allow persons liable for military service to check the validity of calls through the mobile application «Reserve+».

On August 16, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted amendments to the Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization (Resolution 560). These changes relate to the verification of the validity of summonses issued by the TCC.

From now on, summonses generated through the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists «Oberig» will have a unique electronic identifier in the form of a QR code. This code will allow you to quickly check all the information specified in the summons.

To verify the validity of the summons, persons liable for military service will be able to use the electronic cabinet of a conscript, person liable for military service or reservist. Access to this account will be possible through the mobile application «Reserve+», which, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is the official application for persons liable for military service.

The government has also defined the legal status of paper-based summonses and those generated through the «Oberih» register. This applies to both electronic and printed versions of the summonses.

In addition, the resolution regulates the issue of determining the address for sending the summons to reservists and persons liable for military service who updated their personal data after the 60-day period established by law for clarifying their credentials.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is currently working on the function of automatic deferrals for certain categories of persons liable for military service.

Source: sud.ua