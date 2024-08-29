«Reserve+» will be transformed into an online TCC. The process will take about six months – the Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has big plans for the «Reserve+» application. It will be used to create an online TCC to provide remote services to those liable for military service. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

It is noted that about 120 specialists from the general digital team of the Ministry of Defense (about 400 specialists) are working on «Reserve+» and «Army+». The architecture of the electronic document in «Reserve+» was developed on the basis of the COVID-19 certificate. In just a few months of the «Reserve+» app’s existence, its user base has grown to 3.2 million, and about 100,000 users use the app every day.

In the future, the Ministry of Defense plans to develop «Reserve+» and implement new services in the app. This will allow some of the current aspects of the MCC to be transferred to the app. In fact, it is planned to create an online TCC based on «Reserve+».

«Now we have a big plan to turn «Reserve+» into an online TCC», says Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Earlier it was announced that online recruitment and electronic referral to the MLC will appear in the application. It is expected that the online recruitment option will provide those who wish to sign a contract or mobilize in two clicks.

In addition, «Reserve+» is planning to add an automatic deferral function. Previously it was about granting automatic deferrals for students and parents and guardians of three children. Now, Kateryna Chernogorenko has also mentioned another category of persons liable for military service who will be able to apply for automatic deferments: people with disabilities.

«We are adding an online recruitment option with the ability to sign a contract or mobilize in two clicks. In addition, we are working on three types of deferments: for parents of large families, people with disabilities, and full-time students,» said the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization.

Later on, the following functions are also expected to be introduced registration for military service in case of change of place of registration. It is noted that full integration of online services takes time. It will take about six months to set up the backend systems in the shopping mall.

Source: Forbes Ukraine