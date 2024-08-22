«Reserve+» will allow automatic registration with the TCC when changing the place of registration – Ministry of Defense

Currently, the developers of «Reserve+» are working on adding new features to the application. One of them is the ability to automatically register with the CMC if a person liable for military service changes his or her place of registration. Oleh Berestovyi, Head of the Information Technology Department of the Ministry of Defense, told about this during the telethon.

«This is very important, because a little time has passed since the last update of the data and other circumstances could have occurred for the person liable for military service», Berestovyi said.

The electronic function of automatic registration in the «Reserve+» application will allow you to refuse a visit to the TCC, which usually requires registration in a problematic electronic queue and takes a lot of time. At the same time, it will reduce the workload of the TCC employees.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense is working on a feature that will allow you to automatically register with the TCC and apply for a deferral. This feature will be useful for parents with many children or full-time students who are pursuing their first higher education. Previously was reportedThe company said that such an opportunity should appear in the fall of this year.

At the same time, it is planned to add a digital recruitment function. The Ministry of Defense wants to give people the opportunity to choose the positions they want in the Armed Forces.

«You will be able to be interviewed and selected in the team where you want to serve», the defense ministry says.

Source: UNIAN