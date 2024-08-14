Residents of «Diia.City» paid ₴8.4 billion in taxes in 2024 — Monobank, Favbet Tech, and EPAM are in the top

In the first 6 months of 2024, residents of «Diia.City» contributed more than ₴8.4 billion to the Ukrainian budget, almost as much as in the entire last year (₴8.5 billion).

According to the list of the largest taxpayers reviewed by DOU (unfortunately, no specific amounts were provided): Monobank, Favbet Tech, EPAM Ukraine, Ukrainian Processing Center (UPC), and MEGOGO.

«Diia.City» — is a special legal regime for the IT industry, which includes a special taxation and employment scheme for IT professionals, as well as special preferences for resident companies. Currently, the tax system of the space includes corporate tax (18% income tax or 9% tax on withdrawn capital) and labor taxes (5% personal income tax, 22% unified social tax on the minimum wage, 1.5% military tax).

As of March 2024, the total number of residents «Diia.City» reached 900 companies.