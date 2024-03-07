S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 — on older consoles, the trilogy is in 4K with 60 FPS

The trilogy of classic games S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone was released yesterday on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Now you can take a look at the gameplay on the older current-generation consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

The collection includes all three S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games: Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat, which can be played on these consoles in 4K at 60 FPS (frames per second).

PS5 gameplay

Xbox Series X gameplay