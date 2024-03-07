News Games 03-07-2024 at 10:45 comment views icon

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 — on older consoles, the trilogy is in 4K with 60 FPS

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023-07-19-12.08.01-2-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023-07-19-12.08.01-2-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023-07-19-12.08.01-2-96x96.jpg

Yurii Oros

News writer

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 — on older consoles, the trilogy is in 4K with 60 FPS

The trilogy of classic games S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone was released yesterday on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Now you can take a look at the gameplay on the older current-generation consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

The trilogy of original games S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone trilogy released today on Xbox and PS for $39.99 — trailer

The collection includes all three S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games: Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat, which can be played on these consoles in 4K at 60 FPS (frames per second).

PS5 gameplay

Xbox Series X gameplay


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send