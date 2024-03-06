The trilogy of original games S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone trilogy released today on Xbox and PS for $39.99 — trailer

The trilogy of classic games S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone trilogy has been released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The Legends of the Zone edition is available in the Microsoft Store for $39.99 and includes all three S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games: Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat, with each game costing $19.99 individually.

In a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft writes: «Every element from the original games has been preserved and faithfully ported to the console thanks to the hard work of GSC Game World and their partners at Mataboo. All of this creates a great opportunity for Xbox gamers to get a basic knowledge of the STALKER universe ahead of the launch of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which will take place on the first day of Game Pass on September 5, 2024».

Later this year, GSC Game World will release a patch for Xbox Series X and S versions that will bring additional graphical enhancements and other features. The console versions will also have mod support via mod.io, but this will also be available at a later date.

In their press release, the authors of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games add: «The war in Ukraine continues. GSC Game World supports our homeland in all available ways. For all those who also wish to join in helping Ukraine, we recommend following the link to the official charitable foundation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine: https://u24.gov.ua/»

