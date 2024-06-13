S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Metro 2033, and Sherlock Holmes: Forbes compiled the top «richest» games developed in Ukraine

Usually, when it comes to Ukrainian games, most people think of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Metro series. However, Ukrainians have created many other projects that also have their own audience and generate income for their authors.

Forbes compiled the TOP 10 most popular games developed in Ukraine and analyzed how much money they brought in. The rating includes projects that are created by Ukrainians (the entire development team or the vast majority of them are Ukrainians), are released on PC, have sold more than 100 thousand copies, and continue to be sold as of the moment of the rating creation. Importantly, the rights to the game must not be owned by citizens of the Russian Federation, and the development company must not be from Russia or Belarus.

The games in the list are arranged by the number of copies sold – from the most to the least sold.

TOP10 most popular Ukrainian games

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is a series of first-person shooter games with elements of survival horror and role-playing games. The game takes place in our time, in an alternate world in Ukraine, in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Developer: GSC Game World

Number of copies sold: 33.3 million

Revenue: $34.1 million

Metro

Metro is a series of games that combines the genres of survival horror and first-person shooter, based on the novel by Russian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky «Metro 2033». The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic Moscow subway inhabited by mutants.

Developer: 4A Games

Number of copies sold: 11.4 million

Revenue: $72.7 million

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes is a series of adventure detective games based on the works of English writer Arthur Conan Doyle, but they are independent stories.

Developer: Frogwares

Number of copies sold: 7 million

Revenue: ≈ $16.8 million

Cossacks

Cossacks is a real-time historical strategy game set in the wars of the 16th and 18th centuries in Europe.

Developer: GSC Game World

Number of copies sold: 5.5 million

Revenue: $6.5 million

Party Hard

Party Hard and Party Hard 2 are stealth games with strategy elements in which the player has to stop a noisy party by killing the guests.

Developer: Pinokl Games / Kverta

Number of copies sold: 735 200

Revenue: $2.6 million

Bigfoot

Bigfoot is a first-person cooperative horror game in which the player will have to search for and hunt Bigfoot, a mystical mammal that looks like a great ape.

Developer: CyberLight Game Studio

Number of copies sold: 640 800

Revenue: $9.1 million

The Sinking City

The Sinking City is an open-world adventure puzzle game based on the works of American horror author Howard Lovecraft. Private detective Charles Reed arrives in the city to investigate mysterious events.

Developer: Frogwares

Number of copies sold: 249 900

Revenue: $3.8 million

Tukoni: Prologue

Tukoni: Prologue is a point-and-click adventure game based on the books by Lviv-based writer and illustrator Oksana Bula. The story centers on a book character named Tukoni the Traveler. As he travels through the forest, he helps various local animals, solving puzzles and exploring locations to find the necessary items.