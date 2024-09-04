Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 laptop: Intel Core Ultra 200, touchscreen and 25 hours of operation

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 laptop with Copilot+ certified processors Intel Core Ultra 200.

The laptop received 47 TOPS of AI performance thanks to the NPU built into the processor. The company says «more than 300 AI features in more than 100 apps for creativity, productivity, gaming, and entertainment». These include Microsoft Phone Link for phone screen access, Galaxy AI Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Live Translate, and more.

Samsung claims a 17% increase in graphics performance with the Intel ARC graphics card integrated into the processor. The laptop displays images on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X 3K 120 Hz display with Vision Boosterision Booster technology that improves outdoor visibility and reduces glare, and a 10-point multi-touch surface with Galaxy S Pen support.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 can work up to 25 hours in video playback mode. To replenish the energy supply, «super fast charging» is provided. Wi-Fi 7 helps to maintain fast network connectivity. Four speakers with Dolby Atmos technology are complemented by an advanced woofer.

Samsung calls the thin and light laptop ultraportable. The Galaxy Book5 series is available in two different colors, gray and silver. The laptop has an adaptive touch panel for the first time, «which increases comfort» and prevents accidental pressing. The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is protected in real time by Samsung Knox, Samsung’s multi-layered data security platform. The laptop will be available in select markets in September.

