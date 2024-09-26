Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra: tablets with digital pen, artificial intelligence, and prices starting at UAH 60 thousand

Samsung presents in Ukraine new Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablets – the first Samsung tablets with built-in artificial intelligence. The tablets are equipped with a 12.4-inch (2800×1752 pixels) and 14.6-inch (2960×1848 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, respectively, and support the S Pen, which is included with both models.

Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. The performance of Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has been improved by 18% thanks to an 18% increase in processor frequency, 28% increase in GPU, and 14% increase in NPU compared to Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S10+ has 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. In the case of Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, an additional configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is available. In all cases, you can install a memory card with a capacity of up to 1.5 TB. Mobile communication is supported with pSIM + eSIM. Detailed specifications of both models are shown in the following table.

Model Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (14.6 inches) Galaxy Tab S10+ (12.4 inches) Dimensions 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.4 mm 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.6 mm Weight 718 g (Wi-Fi), 723 g (5G) 571 g (Wi-Fi), 576 g (5G) OS Android 14.0 Android 14.0 Display 14.6 inches, 2960 x 1848 12.4 inches, 2800 x 1752 120 Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X

+ Anti-glare AP MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Camera Main 13 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra-wide-angle 13 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra-wide-angle Frontal 12 megapixel + 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle Connection 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3 5G (Sub-6/mmW), Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3 Color Opal gray Memory 16 GB + 1 TB

12 GB + 512 GB

12 GB + 256 GB

MicroSD up to 1.5 TB 12 GB + 512 GB

12 GB + 256 GB

MicroSD up to 1.5 TB Sound Four speakers S Pen IP68 S Pen (BLE) included Protection IP68, improved Armor AL SIM pSIM + eSIM Security Fingerprint (FOD) BatteryCharging 11,200 mAh / 45W 10,090 mAh / 45W Accessories S Pen (BLE) electronic pen included

Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Book Cover Keyboard Slim keyboard cover

Smart Book Cover case

Outdoor Cover case

Notepaper Screen (Add-On)

Privacy Screen (Add-On)

The manufacturer pays attention to software functions and artificial intelligence capabilities implemented in new products:

With Note Assist and the S Pen, you can take notes on the tablet’s large screen. Study tasks, note-taking, and personal diaries are made more efficient with automated transcription and summarization by artificial intelligence. The Handwriting Help feature helps you format untidy handwritten notes.

The Sketch to Image feature allows you to digitize your creative ideas.

Thanks to Google’s Circle to Search feature, Galaxy Tab S10 tablets can search for anything without switching between apps.

The AI-enabled Air Command button on the S Pen provides quick access to the Galaxy AI Assistant. AI Assistant apps can also be launched using the Galaxy AI Key on the cover keyboard. Users can choose between Samsung’s Bixby and Google’s Gemini.

Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets can also work as smart home control systems. The 3D Map provides a visual overview of your home and all connected devices to make it easier to manage your devices in the SmartThings ecosystem.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ will be available for pre-order starting October 11. In Ukraine, the devices are available in Opal Gray color. The recommended price starts at UAH 59999.