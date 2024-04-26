Samsung is likely to hold Galaxy Unpacked on July 10 — we are waiting for Galaxy Flip6, Fold6 and Galaxy Ring smart ring

It has been repeatedly stated that Samsung is planning to hold its next Unpacked presentation in the second month of summer, and new rumors specify the date as July 10.

Source Sammobile cites «several sources» and notes that the likely venue is Paris. The French capital will host the Summer Olympics in July, and Samsung is one of the main sponsors, so the rumors certainly have a solid foundation.

What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

This year’s Unpacked event will potentially bring the announcement of many devices: a folding Galaxy Z Fold6, compact Z Flip6 as well as the Galaxy Watch7 series and at least one new pair of headphones.

The concept of the Galaxy Ring smart ring was first presented at last year’s Samsung eventand at the Mobile World Conference 2024, the company will be presenting revealed its characteristics — this time we expect a full-fledged presentation.

It was noted that the device will be available in three colors (platinum-silver, gold, and black) and is likely to be available in a smartphone, in 8 different sizes — which will determine the size of the battery (and thus the time between charges), ranging from 14.5 mAh to 21.5 mAh. The ring will also monitor sleep patterns based on heart rate, movement, and breathing, and provide reports and advice to users.