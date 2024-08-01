Samsung presents Galaxy Fold6 smartphones (from UAH 80 thousand) and Galaxy Watch Ultra (from UAH 29 thousand) in Ukraine

Three weeks after the official announcement, new Samsung mobile devices arrived in Ukraine: folding smartphones, smartwatches and wireless headphones. Thus, the Galaxy Fold6, Galaxy Flip6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds3 have gone on official sale in Ukraine.

Galaxy Fold6 and Galaxy Flip6

New Galaxy Fold6 і Flip6 are thinner and lighter than their predecessors, as well as the most durable foldable smartphones from the manufacturer. The display has been modernized with an improved coating on the main screen. Galaxy Fold6 has a new aspect ratio for the outer screen and fits better in the hand, and Galaxy Flip6 features a flagship-level camera, extended battery life and, for the first time ever, a steam camera for maximum performance.

Additionally, Samsung has implemented Galaxy AI artificial intelligence functions in them. They help you communicate with foreigners, prepare responses, create emails and social media posts based on just a few keywords. At the same time, Note Assist offers a new PDF translation function that preserves the format and decodes audio files. Photo Assist is a set of AI-powered editing tools that allows you to create professional-looking content.

The Galaxy Fold6 foldable smartphone is available in silver, pink and navy blue colors, with a price starting at UAH 79,999. Galaxy Flip6 is available in silver, yellow, blue and mint colors. The starting price is UAH 45,999.

Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch7 Ultra

New smartwatches Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra offer Wear OS 5 and improved health monitoring. These devices also utilize Galaxy AI features. For the first time, the new devices allow you to track glycation end products (AGEs) for a better understanding of metabolic health, and the dual-frequency GPS9 system tracks your location more accurately.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in 47 mm in titanium gray, titanium white, and titanium silver colors. The price starts at UAH 28,999. Galaxy Watch7 is available in two sizes: 40 mm and 44 mm. You can choose from green and cream colors for the 40 mm and green and silver for the 44 mm. The starting price is UAH 13,499.

Galaxy Buds3

Series of wireless headphones Galaxy Buds3 has a new design. Galaxy Buds3 Pro is designed in a channel-shaped format, while Buds3 is open. Both models offer active noise cancellation, are IP57-rated for dust and water resistance, and support wireless charging. Samsung’s proprietary Bluetooth codec is now capable of wireless audio streaming at up to 24-bit/96 kHz.

Galaxy Buds3 headphones are available in two colors: silver and white. The price starts at UAH 6,899.