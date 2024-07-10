Samsung shows Galaxy Ring: a smart ring with AI health analysis for $400

Samsung has finally revealed details about its long-awaited device — Galaxy Ring smart ring. The company demonstrated the new product at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, and journalists have already had a chance to review it.

Galaxy Ring impresses with its design and functionality. Here are the main features of the device:

Available colors: gold, silver, black

Case material: titanium

Width: 7 mm

Thickness: 2.6 mm

Water resistance: 10 ATM

Protection standard: IP68

Sizes: from 5 to 13

Weight: 2.3-3 grams (depending on size)

Sensors: accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor

Compatibility: Android devices

Price: $399.99 (approx. ₴16,250)

The manufacturer has taken care to make the device waterproof, which allows you to wear the smart ring while swimming and diving to a depth of 100 meters.

The Galaxy Ring charging case attracts special attention. Its transparent design with LED backlighting gives the device a futuristic look. The case not only protects the smart ring, but also provides additional battery capacity, allowing you to charge the device on the go.

Samsung has introduced new features that utilize Galaxy AI artificial intelligence. Among them are — energy assessment and health tips. These features analyze data on sleep, activity, and heart rate variability to provide personalized recommendations to the user.

The smart ring also offers menstrual cycle tracking, high and low heart rate alerts, automatic workout recognition, and exercise reminders.

Galaxy Ring only works with Android devices, but it unlocks its potential when paired with other Samsung products. For example, when paired with the Galaxy Watch, the smart ring optimizes data collection by selecting the most accurate source of information.

An interesting feature of the Galaxy Ring is the ability to control the smartphone camera with a double-finger gesture. This feature is currently only available for the upcoming Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models, but will soon be available on the S24. It is important to note that Samsung does not require an additional subscription to use all the features of the device.

The success of the Galaxy Ring will depend on the accuracy of the tracking and battery life. If Samsung manages to achieve good results in these aspects, the company can become a leader in the smart ring segment and set a new direction for this category of wearables.