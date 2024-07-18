Samurai Saga Continues: When to Expect the New Season of «Shogun»?

John Landgraf, the head of the FX TV network, shared plans for the second season of the popular samurai series «Shogun». According to him, the production of new episodes may start in early 2025.

У conversation from Variety, Landgraf spoke about the future of the project, which recently received numerous nominations for the «Emmy» award. The FX executive noted that the series creators, Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, are already actively working on the sequel. Landgraf called them to congratulate them on the nominations and found out that they had just left the writers’ room.

«We hope to start filming early next year,» Landgraf said of the schedule for the second season of Shogun. He also emphasized the scale of the production: «Between the main and secondary filming days, this series was shot for 180 to 190 days, and possibly 200 days».

Although viewers will have to wait quite a while for the sequel, FX is making efforts to continue the story as soon as possible. More details about the plot development are likely to emerge closer to the planned start of production in early 2025.

Initially, «Shogun» was planned as a limited series that fully covered the events of the novel of the same name. However, the success of the first season prompted FX to announce in May that it had been renewed not only for a second, but potentially a third season.

The first season of «Shogun» was highly praised by critics for creating an immersive world and character development. The series has established itself as a complex and beautiful story of intrigue in feudal Japan, where the characters’ personalities are more important than the battle scenes.

The series «Shogun» has become the leader in the number of nominations for the US Television Academy Awards «Emmy» in the category «Drama» — is up for awards in 25 categories. More information about the series can be found at reviews.

Source: Ign