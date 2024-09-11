Savings for gamers: Sony to sell refurbished PS5 and Dual Sense

Sony will soon launch the sale of refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles at a reduced price through its official store PlayStation Direct.

Refurbished consoles are devices that have been returned to Sony for various reasons. They may include both faulty units and units that customers simply unpacked, changed their minds, and returned for a refund. Such consoles can no longer be sold as new.

The price for a refurbished PlayStation 5 with a disk drive will be $399.99. This is $100 cheaper than a new console, which costs $499.99 in the same store. Refurbished Dual Sense gamepads will cost $60-65 depending on the color.

Sony assures that each refurbished PlayStation 5 is thoroughly cleaned, tested, and prepared for the new owner. The company guarantees 100% PlayStation quality.«You will receive a product that works like new with genuine PlayStation parts. It has been thoroughly cleaned, inspected, and tested,» Sony said in a statement.

The refurbished console comes with all the necessary accessories, cables, and instructions. The product is packaged in a special box marked «Certified Refurbished». Sony provides a 12-month warranty for each such console, although it warns of possible minor cosmetic defects.

This news comes shortly after Sony’s announcement of the release of the PlayStation 5 Pro. The new console model will go on sale on November 7 at a price of $699. Thus, the company offers options for different categories of customers — from those looking for the best performance to those who want to save money.

Source: videogameschronicle