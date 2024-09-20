Season 2 «Wednesday» — first look at Jenna Ortega and the backstage of Nevermore

Netflix has released a short teaser with a behind-the-scenes look at the series «Wednesday» — promising that the second season will be «much bigger and more intricate» than the first.

You can see the key characters in the video: Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, her roommate Enid (Emma Myers), and her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzman). Earlier, it became known that Steve Buscemi will also join the project — probably as the new director of Nevermore.

«This season is going to be much bigger and more intricate than you could have ever imagined,» says Catherine Zeta Jones in the teaser, and Ortega adds that «if the audience were shown more, they would probably bleed,»

The showrunners of the series are Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Tim Burton is an executive producer and, like last time, has directed at least four episodes.

In the first season, Wednesday was sent to Nevermore to learn how to use her new psychic powers. At the end of the season, Ortega’s character managed to uncover the identity of a mysterious monster that was tormenting the residents of a nearby village and investigate a murder related to a meeting between her parents at the same academy 15 years earlier.

The plot of the second season has not yet been revealed, but judging by the end of the first season, the same monster is expected to reappear in the story.

Look alive, Normies. Here’s a behind-the-scenes first look at Wednesday Season 2. Coming 2025 🖤 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/qd1R4rkMhY — Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2024

The series «Wednesday» debuted on Netflix in November 2022and collected more than 1 billion hours of viewing, which ensured the show’s status as athe second most watched English-language series on the platform. «Wednesday» also has 12 «Emmy» — nominations and 4 wins. Two months after the premiere, streaming announced the second season ofand also reflects onto launch a show dedicated to the adventures of Uncle Fester.