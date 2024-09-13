Series teaser «Dexter: Original Sin» — first look at the maniac’s youth

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The first teaser of the series «Dexter: Original Sin». The prequel to the saga of the «Noble» Maniac has also received a release date.

Patrick Gibson will play young Dexter Morgan in the series. Original actor Michael S. Hall will return to voice the character’s inner monologue.

«I am a murderer. But I was not born this way, I was created. My story, people around me say it takes a village to raise a killer,» he says at the beginning of the 30-second video.

Christian Slater will play Dexter’s father, and the series also stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson. The first season will consist of 10 episodes.

«The series is set in Miami in 1991. Dexter is transformed from an ordinary student into a vigilante serial killer. When his bloodthirsty desires can no longer be ignored, Dexter (Patrick Gibson) must learn to channel his inner darkness. Under the guidance of his father Harry (winner of «Golden Globe» Christian Slater), he adopts a code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be excluded from society without falling on the radar of law enforcement. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins his internship with the Miami Metro Police Department».

The premiere of «Dexter: Original Sin» will air on Paramount Plus on December 13.

Source: GamesRadar

