Series «The Lord of the Rings»: Farazon seen in Palantir «teaser» for season three

The second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» is dedicated to the creation of the Rings and the fall of Eregion. In the Palantir, the authors probably showed the events of the third season.

Farazon had a vision when he touched Palantir in the sixth episode. What he saw was most likely a preview of the events of the upcoming season of the series. Episodes of the second season mainly focuses on the creation of the Rings of Power by Sauron and Celebrimbor and their impact on events in Middle Earth. However, another storyline — the changing political climate in Númenor — hints that viewers.

Farazon took advantage of the discord in Númenor to become king. However, Miriel survived the trial of Valar and proved that the powerful spirits were supporting her. After this bad news for him, Farazon used Palantir. He saw the flames and Halbrand’s face in it — a transparent hint of the coming catastrophe described by Tolkien.

The series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» from the first season hints at the horrific end of Númenor in Miriel’s visions. Halbraith-Sauron — the second part of a chilling prediction In Tolkien’s books, Farazon takes Sauron prisoner (without knowing his true identity), but the cunning villain manipulates the king to the point where he actually becomes his most trusted advisor. Under the influence of the Dark Lord, Farazon leads his people in an attack on Valar in Valinor. The punishment for this was the destruction of the island and the kingdom.

The vision of Halbrand’s face in the stole is likely to make Farazon believe that this man is the key to his success. He might start looking for Halbrand and find him. Regardless of how their paths cross again, this moment in episode six indicates that this story is on its way and will likely be one of the storylines in season three.

The second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» is mainly dedicated to Sauron and Celebrimbor’s work on the rings. The Dark Lord easily managed to manipulate the elf because his pride and desire to surpass Fëanor made him vulnerable to evil. It seems that in the third season, Farazon will become the new Celebrimbor. One way or another, if we follow Tolkien’s important storyline, these two villains will definitely cooperate and Númenor will fall.

Source: ScreenRent