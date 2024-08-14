The final trailer of the second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings» — war, a strange alliance and an epic duel

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The epic final trailer for the second season of the «Lord of the Rings series: The Rings of Power» shows a strange alliance that everyone has been waiting for.

The gloomy video tells the story of the siege of Eregion: orcs, dwarves, elves and humans are preparing for the upcoming great battle. Balrog, Damrod, Shelob, and the Ents also appear in the video. Galadriel joins forces with Adar against Sauron.

The latter, in the form of Annatar, dominates the trailer. You can see how his insidious power poisons Celebrimbor.

«What have you done to me?», — the elf asks. «You were looking for peace. I have given it to you. «Who are you really?» — Celebrimbor asks. Sauron replies: «I am the stormbringer».

The culmination is a violent confrontation between Galadriel and Sauron.

«Every soul in the visible and invisible worlds will know that you were the architect of their death», — Sauron says off-screen before the sword fight.

You can also see Durin IV delivering a speech to the dwarves, Dísa singing, Arondir fighting a troll, and much more.

«Sooner or later, Sauron’s eye will pierce the hole, and the rest of him will come out», — Adar warns.

The second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» starts on August 29 with the first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

