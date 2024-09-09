«Shogun» set a record «Emmy»: 14 awards in one season and a chance to get even more

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Including the best cinematography.

Series «Shogun» from FХ TV channel has already gained 14 awards «Emmy» before the main awards ceremony. The main event will take place on the night of September 15-16, where the project has a chance to increase the number of its wins, strengthening its historical record.

Here’s a full list of the awards won:

Best casting for a drama series

Best Cinematography

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Nestor Carbonell)

Best title design

The best costumes of the historical period

The best hairstyles for a historical/fantasy series

Best makeup for a historical/fantasy series

The best installation

Best artistic design

The best prosthetic makeup

Best sound editing

The best sound mixing

The best special visual effects

The best performance of tricks

«Shogun» — is a new adaptation of the novel of the same name by James Clavell. The plot centers on Lord Toranaga, who maneuvers through the complex political game of feudal Japan in an attempt to defeat his rivals. You can read more about the series in our reviews.

Initially, it was planned that «Shogun» would cover novel James Clavell in one season. However, the success of the series prompted FX to order a sequel. FX CEO John Landgraf confirmed that work on the second season is already underway.

Source: IGN

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.