Shooter La Quimera by Ukrainian Reburn launched on Steam with 61% of negative reviews: «Terribly laggy»

The Ukrainian shooter La Quimera has been released on Steam — and received 61% of mostly negative reviews for quality and technical issues.

Reburn Studio postponed the full release, which was supposed to take place on April 25, after devastating press reviews. They decided to return the game to early access for ₴700 instead of launching version 1.0. Therefore, after a week and a half, gamers began to evaluate the content received by La Quimera. In total, there were a lot of reviews in Steam not so many — only 41 at the time of writing.

Players are criticizing the sci-fi first-person shooter on Unreal Engine 4 for being «crude» and mediocre. The gameplay, which features turn-based battles in open arenas with shelters, was called «very tight» and «just plain awful»

«Do Not Get This Game at the moment. Lags Terribly and that’s going for all settings. Tried on High Graphics It lags to bits and on lowest setting lags too’ Played way better graphic games which worked fine. Will be given this game a miss for a while. Not worth the money at this time. I got it for free and i feel robbed», — they write in the reviews.

Some users have suggested that La Quimera could be okay if it were an alpha version and sold at an 80%+ discount. More or less interesting things start after 1.5 hours of play, and before that (and after) the shooter is deliberately stretched with slow cutscenes. The quality of the shootouts was rated as «in N.O.V.A. 3 with phones and graphics at the best moments, like in Killzone 4 from PS4 (2014), and at the worst moments, like in Bulletstorm PS3».

«Give the devs some time to polish before buying. La Quimera could be fun but right now it’s a mess. Runs poorly and the gameplay is very stiff. Knowing these devs are responsible for the metro series gives me some hope that they’ll stick with fixing and adding more content. Right now, though, I don’t think you should put your money into it», — the user writes.

In the reviews, there is a repeated opinion that although the game is not perfect — it has great potential to become a truly unique co-op. To summarize, Reburn has a lot to implement in the future and a lot of bugs to fix to make a really short and intense game.

As a reminder, La Quimera is supposed to be a new original project created by Metro veterans. The game takes place in Nuevo Caracas, a futuristic metropolis that intertwines sci-fi aesthetics with the mystical motifs of Latin America. The protagonist is a fighter for a private military organization who finds himself in the midst of clashes between hostile groups, powerful corporations, and forces beyond reasonable explanation.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

La Quimera’s early access release took place against the backdrop of the team’s confusing background. The creators of Metro 4A Games Ukraine has allegedly renamed itself Reburn and started developing La Quimera but then denied it. Later, it became clear that after the release of Metro Exodus, another studio was created under the leadership of 4A Games Limited, which was renamed Reburn. In the meantime 4A Games Ukraine announced the development of a new Metro.